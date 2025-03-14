Lenovo India has launched its latest Android tablet – Lenovo Idea Tab Pro in India starting at ₹27,999 featuring a 12.7-inch 3K display, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a large 10,200 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, a Pen Plus stylus, a 2-in-1 keyboard, metallic unibody, 45W fast charging, and more.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a large 12.7-inch 144 Hz LCD screen with 3K resolution, designed for streaming, design work, and gaming. The tablet delivers an immersive audio experience with quad JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet comes in a unibody metallic design available in Luna Grey, and supports accessories like the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, a 2-in-1 Keyboard with 0.2mm key concavity, and a Folio Case.

It is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, which is 60% faster than the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 on the Lenovo Tab P12. Moreover, it comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 256 UFS 2.2 GB storage option (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), ARM Mali-G615 GPU for gaming, and packs a massive 10,200 mAh battery that provides up to 11 hours of video playback and 45W fast charging support.

The tablet runs on ZUI 16 based on Android 14 with Gemini AI features like Circle to Search and Google’s AI assistant, and promises 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. For cameras, it includes a 13 MP rear shooter with LED flash and an 8 MP selfie shooter on the front. Other features include a fingerprint sensor on the power key, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is priced at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹30,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The tablet is available on the Lenovo India website, with sales on Amazon.in starting 21st March 2025.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers