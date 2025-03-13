Nokia has signed a three-year agreement with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to upgrade and expand VIL’s IP backhaul network across multiple telecom circles in India. This deployment aims to support the growing demand for data connectivity, driven by AI applications, immersive gaming, video conferencing, and digital services. Last year, Nokia secured another three-year contract with VIL for 4G and 5G equipment supply.

Nokia will deploy IP/MPLS solutions, including the 7750 SR series and the 7250 IXR series. These will modernize VIL’s transport network across its core, aggregation, and access layers, making it more scalable and future-ready for increased data traffic.

VIL plans to densify its network by deploying IP routers, replace legacy infrastructure to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enable faster deployment. The agreement includes network planning, design, installation, and migration services, with automation-based documentation for improved efficiency.

The upgraded network will provide high-capacity and resilient connectivity, ensuring lower operational expenditure (Opex), and energy-efficient designs for sustainability. With this modernization, Vodafone Idea aims to enhance its network performance, reduce latency, and improve customer experience across India.