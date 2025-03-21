Infinix India has officially confirmed that the upcoming Infinix Note 50x 5G+, which is set to launch in India on 27th March, will be priced in the sub-₹12,000 price segment. The company has already started teasing the Note 50x 5G+, its latest mid-range smartphone in the Note 50 Series lineup, also the successor to the Infinix Note 40x 5G introduced last year.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ will be the world’s first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC. The SoC includes four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5 GHz, paired with a Mali-G615 GPU, which supports 90 FPS gaming.

The device will also feature a 5,500 mAh SolidCore battery with 2,300 charge cycles, 45W fast charging, and 10W reverse wired charging. Other highlights include a 50 MP camera with 4K video recording, MIL-STD-810H durability certification, and will come in Sea Breeze Green (Vegan Leather), Enchanted Purple, and Titanium Grey color options.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ introduces the Active Halo Lighting system, a next-generation smart lighting feature that adapts to user actions. The LED ring will provide context-sensitive illumination, act as a selfie timer, display charging status, show notifications, and offer visual feedback during game launches.

The phone will run XOS 15 based on Android 15. As per the company, the XOS 15 will be their most advanced operating system yet, combining AI-driven enhancements with a refined design, promising to elevate personalization and productivity for users.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart.com following its launch. More details about its pricing, specifications, and features will be available during the launch.