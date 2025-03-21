realme P3 5G, which was recently launched in India, goes on a limited-period special sale starting today. While the official sale is set for next week, the company initially offered an early bird sale on launch day i.e. 19th March 2025 from 6 PM to 10 PM. Now, a limited-period special sale has begun for the smartphone.

The realme P3 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹17,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹19,999 for the top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version. The smartphone will be available from 26th March 2025 as a part of the first sale on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores post launch. The launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 bank discount and an additional ₹500 exchange bonus for existing realme users.

The realme P3 5G highlights its key features including India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000 mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging, IP69 rated Mecha Design, 120 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, 50 MP primary camera, and more.

realme announced that the realme P3 Ultra 5G, which is already available for pre-order, became the number one bestseller in its segment. Additionally, the realme P3 5G led its category in early bird sales. The company also revealed that the realme Buds T200 Lite, which launched alongside the phone, has become 2025’s best-selling TWS in its segment.

The realme P3 5G and realme P3 Ultra 5G will be available for standard sale starting 26th March 2025, while the realme Buds Air7 will go on sale from 24th March 2025.