Bharti Airtel launches budget-friendly international roaming packs for UAE and 180+ countries starting at ₹133 per day. With the travel season in full swing, Airtel is making international connectivity seamless and affordable with its International Roaming Packs, covering over 180 countries. These plans ensure uninterrupted voice and high-speed data access worldwide, in-flight connectivity, automated activation, and 24/7 customer support.

Airtel’s enhanced roaming packs offer in-flight connectivity, auto-renewal options, and simplified global coverage – eliminating the need for multiple packs across different destinations. Travelers can now activate a single plan that works seamlessly across multiple countries at unmatched affordability. Airtel’s strategic partnerships with leading telecom providers in USA, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, Canada, Australia, and more ensure travelers stay connected.

Customers can activate roaming via Airtel Thanks App, Official Website airtel.in/ir-packs, Airtel stores and airport kiosks.

Features of Airtel International Roaming Packs: