Ahead of the highly anticipated T20 league, Vi has launched a series of prepaid recharge plans tailored for cricket enthusiasts. Vi has now introduced new prepaid plans with JioHotstar Mobile subscription starting at ₹101. These new packs offer various data benefits along with a bundled JioHotstar Mobile subscription. While Jio also provides a similar pack, it includes both mobile and TV streaming access.

New Vi Recharge Plans:

₹101 Pack – Offers 5 GB of data and a 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription

– Offers 5 GB of data and a 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription ₹239 Pack – Includes unlimited voice calls, 2 GB of data, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 28 days

– Includes unlimited voice calls, 2 GB of data, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 28 days ₹399 Pack – Includes unlimited voice calls, unlimited data between 12 AM and 12 PM, 2 GB/day, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 28 days

– Includes unlimited voice calls, unlimited data between 12 AM and 12 PM, 2 GB/day, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 28 days ₹469 Pack – Includes unlimited voice calls, unlimited data between 12 AM and 12 PM, 2.5 GB/day, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 28 days

– Includes unlimited voice calls, unlimited data between 12 AM and 12 PM, 2.5 GB/day, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 28 days ₹994 Pack – Includes unlimited voice calls, unlimited data between 12 AM and 12 PM, 2 GB/day, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 84 days

– Includes unlimited voice calls, unlimited data between 12 AM and 12 PM, 2 GB/day, and a 1-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 84 days ₹3,699 Pack – Includes unlimited voice calls, unlimited data between 12 AM and 12 PM, 2 GB/day, and a 1-Year JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for 365 days

Note: All plans provide a mobile-only JioHotstar subscription. These packs are available across Vi’s retail touchpoints and digital channels.

Know More details on MyVi.in