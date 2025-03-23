HMD Global has launched the HMD Barbie Phone in India, a retro flip phone created in partnership with Mattel. Originally introduced last year, the phone focuses on calling, texting, and digital detox, offering a distraction-free experience.

It is available in pink and features a front screen that doubles as a mirror for quick touch-ups. The phone includes two replaceable back covers – one inspired by the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie doll and another featuring a vintage ‘shooting heart’ design. Additionally, it comes with a beaded lanyard and attachable charms.

The bespoke user interface includes Barbie-themed wallpapers, app icons, and wellness features such as ‘Digital balance tips’, ‘Barbie Meditation’, and ‘Self-care reminders’. Users can also select from unique custom ringtones, including ‘DreamHouse’, ‘Coastal’, and ‘Azure Barbie’.

Hidden Easter eggs are built into the phone, unlocking special Barbie-themed content using specific codes:

*Dial #227243# for Barbie wallpapers

**Dial #ken# or #536# for greetings from Ken

*Dial #malibu# for Malibu beach sounds

The phone features a 2.8-inch QVGA internal screen and a 1.77-inch external screen. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor with 64 MB RAM and 128 MB internal storage, expandable up to 32 GB via microSD, a 1,450 mAh removable battery, offering up to 9 hours of talk time, dual SIM functionality, and runs on the S30+ OS.

The device includes a VGA rear camera with LED flash, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an MP3 player, and an FM radio with wired and wireless support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C, with network support for GSM, GPRS, WCDMA, and LTE Cat1.

The HMD Barbie Phone is priced at Rs. 7,999 and is available for purchase in India through HMD.com.