HUAWEI is all set to launch its next-generation smartwatch – the HUAWEI Watch Fit 3 in India next week. The HUAWEI Watch Fit 3 was initially introduced in the global markets last year in May. The smartwatch highlights its 1.82-inch AMOLED display with 1,500 nits brightness, Bluetooth calling, in-built GPS, smart health and fitness tracking, 400 mAh battery lasting up to 10 days, 10-minute quick charging, and more.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit 3 will be the latest smartwatch from the brand in the country and will be the successor to the HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 introduced in August 2024. The global variant is available in Grey, White, Green, Pink, and Black, along with a White leather strap option, and sports a sleek and premium Aluminum alloy chassis.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with 1,500 nits high brightness along with a 400 mAh battery offering up to 10 days life on typical usage or 7 days on heavy use and lasts a full day with a 10-minute quick charging.

It comes with a Bluetooth calling feature i.e. it has a microphone and speaker for hands-free calls, as well as built-in GPS for accurate tracking, health and fitness tracking including SPO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, atrial fibrillation alerts, women’s health tracking, calorie tracking, and over 100 workout modes. It is compatible with Android 8.0+ and iOS 13.0+ devices.

More details, including the official launch date and pricing for India, will be revealed soon. Stay tuned.