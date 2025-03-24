WhatsApp is reportedly working on a motion photos feature for Android, allowing users to share short clips with audio and video captured when taking a photo. This feature was spotted in development on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.8.12 and is expected to roll out to beta testers in the future.

What Are Motion Photos? Motion photos, available on select Android smartphones, capture a brief video clip with audio alongside a still image. On Pixel phones, this feature is called Top Shot, while iPhone users know it as Live Photos.

Key Features of WhatsApp Motion Photos

Works in individual chats, group chats, and channels.

New motion photo picker button spotted in the media picker, placed next to the HD button.

Android users can send and receive motion photos instead of static images.

iOS users may see them as Live Photos, ensuring cross-platform compatibility.

Users with unsupported Android devices will still be able to view motion photo.

While the feature is still in development, WhatsApp’s future updates are expected to enhance multimedia sharing, making the chat experience more dynamic.