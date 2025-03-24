realme India has begun teasing the upcoming launch of its latest NARZO series smartphone – the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G which will be among the first smartphones in the under ₹20,000 segment to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, which will be the successor to last year’s NARZO 70 Pro, highlights its fastest processor in the segment, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400, an overclocked version of the Dimensity 7300, offering enhanced speed and efficiency. The company claims an AnTuTu score of 783K, emphasizing smooth gaming performance with no frame drops and seamless multitasking.

As motorola has already confirmed that the motorola edge 60 fusion will launch on 2nd April as the first phone in India with the Dimensity 7400 SoC, the NARZO 80 Pro 5G will likely be the second.

The NARZO 80 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline stores. More details, including its launch date and pricing, will be revealed soon.