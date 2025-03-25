Lava International Limited has introduced its new Shark series, aimed at first-time smartphone users in the budget-friendly 9K segment. The company emphasized that this launch expands its product lineup while focusing on design, performance, and build quality to deliver a superior user experience.

Lava Shark sports a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone offers fast face unlock in just 0.68 seconds and fingerprint unlock in 0.28 seconds. It is available in Titanium Gold and Stealth Black colors.

It is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC with 4 GB RAM plus an additional 4 GB virtual RAM, 64 GB internal storage with microSD card expansion of up to 256 GB, and runs on Android 14. For cameras, the Lava Shark comes with a 50 MP AI-powered rear camera system and an 8 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support charging the phone 100% in 158 minutes. Lava claims it offers up to 45 hours of talk time, 376 hours of standby time, and 550 minutes of YouTube playback, making it ideal for long-lasting usage.

Speaking about the launch of the new series, Sumit Singh, Head – Product at Lava International Limited, said, “The Lava Shark series is designed to improve the experience for entry-level users, fitting our strategy for the sub-8K segment. We plan to grow the Shark lineup in the coming months with fresh innovations. With more people adopting smartphones, we aim to address gaps in quality, performance, and durability. As a company focused on consumers, we’re dedicated to providing value and reliability across all our products.”

The Lava Shark is priced at ₹6,999 and will go on sale at Lava’s retail stores starting March 2025. The device comes with Lava’s signature 1-year warranty and free Service at Home.

Lava Shark Price In India, Availability, & Offers