Qualcomm is set to introduce the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 in the coming week as the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Contrary to earlier rumors, it will not be called the Snapdragon 8s Elite. Detailed specifications of the chip, bearing the model number SM8735, have now surfaced.

The new chipset is expected to feature a 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 core architecture, differing from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite, which utilizes custom 2 + 6 Oryon cores. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is rumored to include a 3.21 GHz Cortex-X4 prime core, three 3.01 GHz Cortex-A720 performance cores, two 2.80 GHz Cortex-A720 performance cores, and two 2.02 GHz Cortex-A720 efficiency cores.

For graphics, the chip will reportedly use the Adreno 825 GPU, which belongs to the same generation as the Adreno 830 found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite but with fewer cores. It is also expected to feature 6 MB of system-level cache (SLC) and 8 MB of L3 cache. The chip is anticipated to score over 2 million points on AnTuTu, according to tipster Digital Chat Station.

Based on earlier leaks, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone to feature the new chipset when it launches in April 2025.