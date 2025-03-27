Infinix has launched its latest Note series smartphone – the Infinix Note 50x 5G+ in India, expanding its Note 50 series lineup as promised. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ highlights its World’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC supporting 90 FPS gaming and a larger 5,500 mAh battery. Other features include military grade durability, Active Halo Lighting, gem-cut camera module, 50 MP dual rear camera, XOS 15 with Infinix AI features, 120 Hz display, and more.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ sports a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels), and 672 nits peak brightness. It comes with military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H compliance and IP64 dust and water resistance. The smartphone is available in a vegan leather finish in Sea Breeze Green, a metallic finish in Titanium Grey, and Enchanted Purple color options.

It is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate octa-core SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, which supports 90 FPS gaming. Moreover, it is available in 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM variants (with an additional 8 GB virtual RAM) with 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD cards.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, along with bypass charging and 10W reverse charging support. The company claims the battery maintains good health for up to 2,300 charge cycles, translating to a lifespan of approximately 6 years.

It runs on Infinix’s latest XOS 15, based on Android 15, with features like Floating Window, Dynamic Bar, Game Mode, Kids Mode, and Peek Proof. The built-in Folax smart assistant provides weather updates, camera control, and interactive AI-powered chats. Infinix has committed to two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

AI-driven enhancements include AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Note, and Folax AI Voice Assistant. The phone also incorporates AI Gallery with features like AI Eraser, AI Cut-out, and Search, along with Writing Assistant, Document Assistant, Call Assistant, Social Assistant, and Circle to Search.

For cameras, the device packs a 50 MP primary camera with a secondary sensor on the rear side, aided by dual LED flash, and 4K video recording. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with an LED flash. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, 5G connectivity with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO at Infinix India, said, “At Infinix, we are committed to innovating with the fast-moving generation by constantly pushing boundaries to build products that are relevant, advanced, and future-ready. Performance has always been at the core of our journey, and in 2025, we are taking it even further – delivering devices that seamlessly integrate cutting-edge tech with everyday usability. Designed with user insights, we’ve embraced a bold CMF approach, blending premium textures, innovative materials, and contemporary colors to craft stylish smartphones that reflect individuality.”

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is priced at ₹11,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹12,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. It will be available starting 3rd April 2025 on Flipkart.com. Offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards or an exchange benefit.

