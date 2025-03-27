Bharti Airtel has introduced its IPTV services across 2,000 cities in India, promising the best large-screen viewing experience. The service is available for both new and existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers, offering a bundled package of internet, streaming apps, and live TV channels.

New customers can subscribe to the IPTV service by purchasing a new Wi-Fi plan through the Airtel website or at a nearby Airtel store. Existing Airtel Wi-Fi users can upgrade their plans to include IPTV via the Airtel Thanks app or by visiting an Airtel store.

Airtel IPTV offers access to 29 popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and ZEE5, along with Wi-Fi service and over 600 TV channels. Plans start at ₹699 per month, with an introductory offer allowing customers to enjoy up to 30 days of free service, redeemable via the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel IPTV Plans

₹699 – 40 Mbps Wi-Fi, 26 streaming apps, 350 TV channels

– 40 Mbps Wi-Fi, 26 streaming apps, 350 TV channels ₹899 – 100 Mbps Wi-Fi, 26 streaming apps, 350 TV channels

– 100 Mbps Wi-Fi, 26 streaming apps, 350 TV channels ₹1,099 – 200 Mbps Wi-Fi, 28 streaming apps (including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime), 350 TV channels

– 200 Mbps Wi-Fi, 28 streaming apps (including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime), 350 TV channels ₹1,599 – 300 Mbps Wi-Fi, 29 streaming apps (including Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime), 350 TV channels

– 300 Mbps Wi-Fi, 29 streaming apps (including Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime), 350 TV channels ₹3,999 – 1 Gbps Wi-Fi, 29 streaming apps (including Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime), 350 TV channels

Airtel IPTV services are now live across India, except in Delhi, Rajasthan, Assam, and the Northeastern states, where they are expected to launch in the coming weeks. Airtel has assured further updates as the rollout progresses.