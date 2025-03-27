Today, Infinix India launched the Infinix Note 50x 5G+, expanding its Note 50 series lineup as promised, bringing powerful specifications and an attractive price-to-performance ratio. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ highlights its World’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC supporting 90 FPS gaming, a larger 5,500 mAh battery, military grade durability, Active Halo Lighting, Vegan Leather design, 50 MP dual rear camera in a gem-cut module, XOS 15 with Infinix AI features, and more. Here’s what we’ve got to say in our initial impressions of the newly launched Infinix Note 50x 5G+.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600), 120 Hz refresh rate, 672 nits peak brightness, IP64 water and dust resistance, military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H compliance, Vegan Leather design (Sea Breeze Green), Metallic Finish design (Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple)

6.67-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600), 120 Hz refresh rate, 672 nits peak brightness, IP64 water and dust resistance, military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H compliance, Vegan Leather design (Sea Breeze Green), Metallic Finish design (Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple) Software: XOS 15, Android 15 operating system

XOS 15, Android 15 operating system CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB MemFusion RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB MemFusion RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.6 main + secondary lens), 4K video recording, Dual LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.6 main + secondary lens), 4K video recording, Dual LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, dual LED flash

8 MP f/2.0, dual LED flash Others: USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh, 45W fast charging

5,500 mAh, 45W fast charging Colors: Sea Breeze Green, Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple

Sea Breeze Green, Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple Price: ₹11,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹12,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹11,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹12,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 3rd April 2025 on Flipkart.com

3rd April 2025 on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards or an exchange benefit

₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards or an exchange benefit Buy Link: Get Infinix Note 50x 5G+ on Flipkart.com

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is available in a Vegan Leather finish in Sea Breeze Green, a metallic finish in Titanium Grey, and Enchanted Purple color options. We got the matte-finish Titanium Grey color, as you can see, in the metallic color. It’s metal-finish, not actual metal, but the overall is quite solid in our opinion. It comes with military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H compliance and IP64 dust and water resistance.

On the front side, it sports a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels), and 672 nits peak brightness. On the rear side, it is equipped with a gem-cut dual-camera module, headed by a 50 MP f/1.6 primary sensor along with a secondary lens, while the front has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both sides support dual LED flash while the phone shoots up to 4K videos.

The smartphone also comes with an Active Halo Lighting system, a next-generation smart lighting feature that adapts to user actions. The LED ring provides context-sensitive illumination, acts as a selfie timer, displays charging status, shows notifications, and offers visual feedback during game launches.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is the first smartphone in the World to use the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate octa-core SoC. The SoC, which is clocked up to 2.5 GHz, is further paired with an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU and supports 90 FPS gaming. Moreover, it is available in 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM variants (with an additional 8 GB virtual RAM) with 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD cards.

Moving to the sides, we can see USB Type-C, loudspeakers (stereo, on at the top), and a microphone at the bottom, while the top has another loudspeaker, making it stereo. The right side has a power button that doubles as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a volume control just above. The left side has a dual SIM tray with 5G and microSD support.

XOS 15 & AI Features

The XOS 15, calling it their most advanced operating system yet, debuts with the Note 50x 5G+. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is the company’s first smartphone to come with the XOS 15 interface, offering two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates. Built on Android 15, XOS 15 combines AI-driven enhancements with a refined design, promising to elevate personalization and productivity for users.

The XOS 15 comes with features like Floating Window, Dynamic Bar, Game Mode, Kids Mode, and Peek Proof. The built-in Folax smart assistant provides weather updates, camera control, and interactive AI-powered chats. AI-driven enhancements include AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Note, and Folax AI Voice Assistant. The phone also incorporates AI Gallery with features like AI Eraser, AI Cut-out, and Search, along with Writing Assistant, Document Assistant, Call Assistant, Social Assistant, and Circle to Search.

Inspired by nature, XOS 15 introduces fluid animations, an updated interface, and extensive customization options. Users can personalize their devices with:

Customizable icon shapes, sizes, and colors

25 font styles for a unique look

One-Take Wallpaper, which creates a cohesive wallpaper experience across home, lock, and main screens

Vogue Portraits for stylish wallpaper customization

Mobile Anti-Theft, adding an extra layer of security

XOS 15 brings advanced features to enhance work and play, including:

Game Mode (powered by XArena) – Optimizes performance for smooth gaming

– Optimizes performance for smooth gaming Dynamic Bar – Displays non-intrusive notifications and integrates Google Maps

– Displays non-intrusive notifications and integrates Google Maps Smart Panel – Provides quick access to essential tools

Provides quick access to essential tools PC Connection – Enables seamless screen mirroring and file sharing

The One-Tap Infinix AI offers intelligent features like:

AI Note – Smart note-taking in Notepad

– Smart note-taking in Notepad AI Wallpaper Generator – Creates personalized visuals

– Creates personalized visuals Writing Assistant – Helps with content creation

– Helps with content creation AIGC Portrait Mode – Generates real-time avatars in various styles

– Generates real-time avatars in various styles Circle to Search – Instantly retrieves information by circling content

– Instantly retrieves information by circling content Folax (AI Virtual Assistant) – Adapts to user preferences, handling tasks via voice, text, and images

– Adapts to user preferences, handling tasks via voice, text, and images Call Assistant – Offers auto-answering and call summaries for efficient conversations

Early Verdict – Infinix Note 50X 5G+ Review

Our initial impressions suggest that the Infinix Note 50X 5G+ is a game-changer in the budget midrange segment, featuring the powerful Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC which supports 90 FPS gaming, a large 5,500 mAh battery for long lasting power along with 45W fast charging, AI-powered XOS, Active Halo Lighting that adapts to user actions, military grade durability and Vegan Leather design. More details, including camera samples, performance benchmarks, and gaming tests, will be covered in our full Infinix Note 50X 5G+ review – stay tuned!

Infinix Note 50X 5G+ Where To Buy

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is priced at ₹11,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹12,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. It will be available starting 3rd April 2025 on Flipkart.com.

Know More About Infinix Note 50x 5G+ on InfinixMobiles.in