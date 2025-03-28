The social media giant has rolled out a revamped Facebook Friends tab for easier content access. Meta, on Thursday, introduced a new Facebook Friends tab to simplify connecting with friends. The company said this is the first of ‘several experiences’ planned for 2025 to bring back the joy of what they ‘first’ created on Facebook.

The company explained that connecting with friends has been a part of Facebook since its launch. Over time, features like Groups, Video, and Marketplace evolved to meet changing needs, but the “magic of friends has fallen away”, Meta said. They noted they’ll add several ‘OG’ Facebook experiences throughout the year, starting with the updated Friends tab.

The revamped Friends tab aims to “make it easier” to find friends’ content, Meta said. It replaces the old tab – once just for friend requests and “People You May Know” – with friends’ stories, reels, posts, birthdays, and requests.

The Friends tab on Facebook will now show content just from your Facebook friends, “no recommended content”, said the company. Meta highlighted that it’s available via the navigation bar on the Home feed or in the Bookmarks section.

Meta cited these steps to pin the tab:

Tap your profile picture on the Home feed.

Go to Settings & Privacy.

Select Settings.

Choose Tab bar.

Customize it and pin Friends.

Meta emphasized, “Social media should feel social”, adding that more fun, simple ways to connect and share will come to Facebook throughout the year.

Starting 27th March 2025, the new Friends tab is first rolling out to users in the United States and Canada, featuring only friends’ content.