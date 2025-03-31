A new wave of nostalgia may be on the horizon for BlackBerry enthusiasts. According to a recent post on the BlackBerry subreddit by user u/coldheartedsigma, a UK-based startup is reportedly developing a smartphone inspired by the iconic BlackBerry Classic. While the details remain under wraps due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), some exciting specifications have surfaced.

The rumored device is expected to feature cutting-edge technology while preserving the essence of the beloved QWERTY keyboard. The reported specifications include:

5G Connectivity

AMOLED Display

12 GB RAM

256 GB or 512 GB Storage

Android 15 Operating System

Capacitive QWERTY keyboard for tactile typing

Generative AI support

The Reddit user, who claims to be a dedicated BlackBerry fan, shared their excitement with the community, stating, “I’m a die-hard BlackBerry fan and wanted to share the news with the community.”

According to the post, the startup is in talks with Malikie Innovations to acquire exclusive BlackBerry patent rights. Plans reportedly include multiple QWERTY models, including a potential slider variant. A leaked AI-edited image hinted at key terms such as ‘BlackBerry Patents’, ‘QWERTY’, and ‘The world’s first’, though the specifics remain undisclosed.

In addition to its nostalgic keyboard appeal, the device is rumored to sport a 50 MP Sony camera, with premium materials akin to flagship Samsung and Apple models. The initial versions may house a MediaTek processor, though discussions regarding Snapdragon integration are ongoing. Security is also a focus, with the phone expected to run on a custom Android ROM.

Despite the promising concept, the phone’s future hinges on securing sufficient funding. The Reddit post claims the startup already has manufacturers, patents, and even a prototype video, possibly showcasing a modified BlackBerry Key2. However, the project’s success depends on financial backing.

The startup’s founder has reportedly received investment offers ranging between £15 million and £20 million for a 5% equity stake. Some investors are even considering a full acquisition due to the venture’s supply chain, intellectual property, and strategic roadmap.

One key point of clarification from the Reddit post is that this is not a BlackBerry revival. Instead, it’s a brand-new device leveraging BlackBerry’s technology under a different name. The user emphasized that the startup aims to offer ‘premium quality, licensed BlackBerry technology, and a better sales strategy’ compared to past QWERTY phone releases like those from Unihertz.

While official branding, pricing, and launch timelines remain undisclosed, this news has stirred excitement among QWERTY keyboard loyalists. If the startup secures the necessary funding, it could mark the return of a high-end, productivity-focused smartphone for those who miss the physical typing experience.

Will this modernized QWERTY phone make a splash in an industry dominated by all-screen devices? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates as the story unfolds.