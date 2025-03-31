Qualcomm has officially scheduled a major launch event in China on 2nd April, where the company is expected to introduce its latest flagship chipset. All signs point to the unveiling of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

The upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, bearing the model number SM8735, is rumored to bring a different CPU architecture compared to Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite. Instead of the custom 2 + 6 Oryon core setup, the new chip is expected to feature a 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 configuration for optimized performance and efficiency.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Specifications (Leaked)

1 x 3.21 GHz Cortex-X4 prime core

3 x 3.01 GHz Cortex-A720 performance cores

2 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A720 performance cores

2 x 2.02 GHz Cortex-A720 efficiency cores

The Adreno 825 GPU is expected to power the graphics, positioned as a slightly toned-down variant of the Adreno 830 GPU found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The chipset is rumored to come with 6 MB SLC cache and 8 MB L3 cache, with an AnTuTu benchmark score crossing 2 million, making it a strong contender for premium smartphones.

Several smartphone manufacturers are gearing up to launch devices powered by Qualcomm’s new chipset. If earlier reports are accurate, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be among the first smartphones to debut with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. Additionally, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro and OPPO K13 Pro are also rumored to adopt the chip.

With Qualcomm setting the stage for this launch, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is expected to redefine performance in the premium mid-range segment. More details, including official specs and partner brands, will be revealed at the event on 2nd April 2025. Stay tuned for updates!