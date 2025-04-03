Netflix has introduced an update to its TV platform, expanding language selection options to enhance the multilingual viewing experience. This move comes as non-English content continues to gain traction, with nearly a third of all Netflix viewing attributed to stories from non-English-speaking regions.

With content spanning over 30 languages, Netflix has showcased the global appeal of international hits like Squid Game (Korea), Berlin (Spain), Lupin (France), Who Killed Sara? (Mexico), Troll (Norway), and All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany).

The expanded language selection, previously available on mobile devices and web browsers, is now extended to TV, addressing thousands of monthly user requests for more language options. Beyond offering more language choices, Netflix acknowledges its role in language learning.

Features such as customizable subtitles and the ‘Browse by Language’ option on PCs already support multilingual audiences. The latest update goes further by allowing users to mix and match language options, enabling combinations like watching a Mexican show with Korean dubbing and English subtitles.

With this enhancement, Netflix aims to make content more accessible to diverse audiences and enrich the language-learning experience for its global user base.