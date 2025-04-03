Uber has launched ‘Uber for Teens’ in India, offering a secure and convenient transportation option for teenagers aged 13 to 17 years. This service allows parents to create teen accounts with real-time ride tracking, ensuring safety and oversight.

Uber highlights key safety measures, including GPS tracking, in-app emergency buttons, PIN verification, and RideCheck features. Only highly rated drivers with background checks can accept teen rides, and destination-locked trips prevent route modifications.

A survey conducted by Uber found that 92% of parents face transportation challenges for their teens, with 72% citing safety as a major concern. Additionally, 63% of parents use personal vehicles for extracurricular activities, and 61% rely on them for coaching classes.

Uber for Teens Features

Parental Oversight: Parents can monitor rides in real time and receive ride summaries.

Parents can monitor rides in real time and receive ride summaries. Safety First: PIN verification, RideCheck, and optional audio recording for added security.

PIN verification, RideCheck, and optional audio recording for added security. Other Riders Allowed: Teens can travel with friends (aged 13-17) with parental permission.

Teens can travel with friends (aged 13-17) with parental permission. Guardian-Initiated Rides: Parents can book rides for their teens when needed.

Parents can book rides for their teens when needed. Account Transition: At 18, teen accounts convert into standard Uber accounts, with an option for continued parental tracking under the Family Profile.

Uber for Teens is now available in 37 Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. Parents can activate this feature by updating the Uber app and adding a teen under the Family Profile settings. Uber plans to expand the service to more cities soon.

Speaking about the launch of Uber for Teens, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, commented, “We recognise the unique transportation challenges faced by teenagers and their families in India. With Uber for Teens, we are committed to addressing these challenges by providing a service that parents can trust and teens will find easy and appealing to use.”