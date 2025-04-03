Qualcomm has officially announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, the latest addition to its high-end mobile chipset lineup, succeeding last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The new 4nm SoC brings significant performance improvements while maintaining the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 delivers a 31% increase in CPU performance, a 49% boost in GPU processing, a 44% improvement in AI performance, and 39% greater energy efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 brings a 1 + 3 + 2 + 2 configuration, instead of the custom 2 + 6 Oryon core setup, for optimized performance and efficiency. The chipset retains TSMC’s 4nm process technology and introduces a new sliced GPU architecture, enhancing gaming and AI capabilities.

The CPU includes a Kryo Prime core (Cortex-X4) clocked at up to 3.21 GHz, three Kryo Performance cores (Cortex-A720) running at up to 3.01 GHz, two additional Kryo Performance cores (Cortex-A720) at up to 2.80 GHz, and two Kryo Performance cores (Cortex-A720) at up to 2.02 GHz. The chipset is built on the ARMv9 architecture and is powered by the Qualcomm Adreno 825 GPU.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 enhances gaming and AI performance with hardware-accelerated ray tracing featuring global illumination, Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, the Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine, and Snapdragon Game Super Resolution 2.0. Night Vision 2.0 improves low-light video capture, enabling 4K recording at 30 FPS.

The chipset also supports 4K Limitless Segmentation, an AI-powered object recognition system capable of identifying and enhancing over 250 elements in real time. Additionally, it enables multimodal and multilingual generative AI support for enhanced user experiences.

The 5G connectivity is powered by the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system, delivering peak speeds of up to 4.2 Gbps and supporting dual-SIM 5G functionality. The Wi-Fi & Bluetooth capabilities include Wi-Fi 7 with peak speeds of 5.8 Gbps, Bluetooth 6.0, aptX Lossless audio, and Snapdragon Sound technology for superior wireless performance.

The chipset supports up to a 320 MP single camera, up to a 36 MP triple camera setup, and 8K HDR video playback at 60 FPS. Advanced imaging features include HDR10+, Dolby Vision, AI-powered face detection, and auto-focus for superior photography and video capabilities. Charging is supported by Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology, ensuring rapid power delivery and efficient battery management.

With Qualcomm setting the stage for this launch, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is expected to redefine performance in the premium mid-range segment. More details, including official specs and partner brands, will be revealed at the event on 2nd April 2025. Stay tuned for updates!

Major OEMs, including Redmi, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Meizu, are among the first to adopt the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The first wave of devices powered by this chipset will hit the market in the coming months.

