LAVA Mobiles has launched its latest smartphone – the LAVA Bold 5G in India, following the recent release of the Lava Shark budget phone. The major highlight of the smartphone includes a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which the company claims to be the first smartphone in its segment to offer.

The LAVA Bold 5G sports the segment’s first 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC powers the device with up to 8 GB RAM (along with an +8 GB virtual RAM). The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and is available in Sapphire Blue color.

The LAVA Bold 5G comes with a 64 MP primary camera equipped with a Sony sensor, accompanied by a secondary camera, and a 16 MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 14 with no bloatware. LAVA has promised an upgrade to Android 15 along with two years of security updates.

The LAVA Bold 5G starts at a special launch price of ₹10,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, while also available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB models. The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in starting 8th April 2025 at 12 AM.

LAVA Bold 5G Price, Availability, & Offers

₹10,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) – Special Launch Price | TBD (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), TBD (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 8th April 2025 at 12 AM on Amazon.in

