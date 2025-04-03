realme China VP, Chase Xu, has confirmed that the upcoming realme GT7 will feature a massive 7,000mAh+ battery paired with 100W fast charging. The realme GT7 is confirmed for the April launch, and the company has officially announced that the realme GT7 will be among the first smartphones to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ SoC.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the device will boast a 144 Hz BOE display with ultra-narrow bezels, a plastic middle frame, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and an IP69 waterproof rating. It is expected to have a thickness of less than 8.3 mm and weigh under 205g.

According to Chase Xu, realme’s Vice President, the Dimensity 9400+ brings a new level of performance, with the capability to handle over 3 million+ benchmark scores. However, he emphasized that flagship performance isn’t just about raw power – it requires precise tuning to ensure optimal performance across all cores.

To achieve this, realme has leveraged GT Performance Engine 2.0, optimizing the 3nm architecture to match real-world usage scenarios accurately. With AI tools and DeepSeek gaining prominence, realme says the GT7’s AI capabilities will be more advanced than ever, delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience.

The company also promises industry-leading cooling solutions, optimized battery endurance, and ultra-high frame rate stability. realme has yet to confirm the exact launch date for the realme GT7, but more details are expected in the coming days. Stay tuned!