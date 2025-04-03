Amazon has introduced Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription for Prime Video in India, expanding its lineup of existing options such as Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures – Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and Manorama Max.

Kelly Day, Vice President of International at Prime Video, highlighted that this launch provides customers with a wider selection of TV shows and films, all within a single app experience. She emphasized the convenience of accessing everything through the Prime Video app.

Prime members subscribing to Apple TV+ can stream exclusive shows and movies, with fresh content added weekly. Popular titles include comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, dramas such as Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, and Disclaimer, as well as sci-fi hits like Silo. Movies like Wolfs and The Gorge are also available.

Gaurav Bhasin, Head of Marketplace for Add-On Subscriptions and Movie Rentals at Prime Video India, described the service as a ‘first-stop entertainment destination’ offering a mix of Indian and international originals, movies, and series, along with over 75,000 hours of additional content from more than 25 Indian and international partners.

Speaking on the addition, Gaurav Bhasin said, “We’re excited to bring Apple TV+ and its impressive content to Prime Video’s vast collection in India. We believe Prime members will appreciate the seamless access to Apple Originals through a straightforward add-on subscription, paired with Prime Video’s features like simplified content browsing, a single watchlist, and unified billing.”

Benefits of Prime Video Add-On Subscriptions

Seamless Login & Billing: No need to manage multiple accounts or payment dates—everything is handled within Prime Video.

Streamlined Browsing: Discover and search across multiple subscriptions in one place with personalized recommendations.

Discover and search across multiple subscriptions in one place with personalized recommendations. Unified Viewing Experience: A single watchlist, offline downloads, and data management options across all add-ons.

Expanded Content Library: Thousands of additional titles from over 25 OTT services, including Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available to Prime members in India for Rs. 99 per month, with no extra apps required beyond Prime Video. The subscription can be canceled anytime. Apple TV+ is also offered as an add-on via Prime Video in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and various regions in Europe and Latin America.