HMD has launched the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music, two budget 2G feature phones with dedicated music controls, in India. These models were first introduced at MWC 2025 last month. The HMD 130 Music is priced at ₹1,899, while the HMD 150 Music is priced at ₹2,399, available across leading retail stores, HMD.com, and various e-commerce platforms in India.

The HMD 150 Music offers a more durable design, a QVGA camera for basic photography, and an integrated flashlight. Meanwhile, the HMD 130 Music supports built-in UPI payments, while the HMD 150 Music includes a scan-and-pay feature for seamless digital transactions.

Both phones come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display for clear navigation and playlist management. A 2W speaker is integrated for audio playback, complemented by dedicated music control buttons. They also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless and wired FM radio, FM recording functionality, and support for SD card expansion up to 32 GB for storing personal music collections. For connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 allows pairing with external speakers and headsets. Powering both devices is a 2,500 mAh removable battery, which HMD claims can last up to a month on standby.

HMD has renewed its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals as their official smartphone partner for IPL 2025. This extension reinforces HMD’s commitment to connecting with Indian consumers through cricket while continuing to provide innovative digital solutions. The company emphasized that this collaboration aligns with its vision of engaging with fans and strengthening its presence in the Indian market.

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India and APAC said, “At HMD, we understand the diverse needs of Indian consumers, from those seeking reliable feature phones to those embracing the latest in smartphone technology. With the launch of the HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music, we continue our commitment to offering durable, long-lasting devices that provide an exceptional mobile experience, particularly for first-time users. Additionally, we are excited to announce that we will soon be coming out with our entry-level 5G smartphone, bringing high-speed connectivity to a wider audience.

We are also proud to renew our partnership with the Rajasthan Royals, reinforcing our engagement with Indian consumers through their passion for cricket. We look forward to our second innings of a fruitful association.”

