The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has disconnected approximately 1.75 lakh Direct Inward Dialing (DID) and landline numbers found to be involved in unauthorized promotional and illegal activities. This initiative is part of DoT’s ongoing efforts to combat spam calls and cyber fraud.

Reports from citizens about Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC), spam, and fraudulent calls via the Chakshu module of the Sanchar Saathi portal played a crucial role in identifying these numbers.

Investigations revealed that many spam calls originated from telecom identifiers such as 0731, 079, and 080, misusing PRIs, Lease Lines, Internet Lease Lines, SIP, and IPLC. DoT has assured that it continuously analyzes this crowd-sourced data and forwards cases to its field offices for further investigation.

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have been directed to strictly adhere to Unified License conditions, preventing misuse of PRIs, SIP trunks, Lease Lines, and IPLC through regular compliance checks.

Users facing spam call issues can report them through the Chakshu module on the Sanchar Saathi portal or use the Sanchar Sathi App, available on Android and iOS, to report telecom resource misuse linked to cybercrime and fraud.