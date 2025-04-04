POCO India has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone – the POCO C71 in India under its budget-friendly POCO C Series, priced at ₹6,499. Highlights include the segment’s largest display, sized at 6.88 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 5,200 mAh battery, premium Split Grid design, a 32 MP primary camera, clean Android experience, and more.

The POCO C71 is the entry-level budget smartphone featuring a large 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing, and a Wet Touch Display that maintains responsive touch even in light rain or with wet hands.

The smartphone uses a Premium Split Grid Design with Flashy Camera Deco – the design is sleek with a flat frame and an eye-catching split-grid layout around the camera module, highlighted by a premium golden ring. It comes with IP52-rated splash and dust resistance, available in three colors – Power Black, Desert Gold, and Cool Blue.

The device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core SoC with up to 6 GB RAM and an additional 6 GB virtual RAM, making it 12 GB RAM in total. It packs a 5,200 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs on Android 15 out of the box, with the company committing to 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The phone sports a dual camera setup of a 32 MP primary rear camera with a secondary lens, and an 8 MP selfie camera. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, said, “We’re thrilled to unveil the new POCO C71, a device that embodies power, performance, and innovation, pushing boundaries in the budget smartphone segment. With an industry-leading 120Hz display, the power of 12GB Dynamic RAM, and the latest Android 15 – all at an unbeatable price, the C71 delivers precisely what our users look for in a smartphone–no compromises.”

POCO C71 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, 240Hz Touch Sampling rate, TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection, Wet Touch Display, Premium Split Grid Design, IP52 dust and splash resistant design, 8.26 mm thickness, 193 grams weight

The price for the POCO C71 starts at ₹6,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, and ₹7,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 8th April 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com. As part of a special offer, Airtel users can purchase the POCO C71 for just ₹5,999 with exclusive benefits.

POCO C71 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹6,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹7,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹6,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹7,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 8th April 2025 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart.com

8th April 2025 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart.com Offers: TBD

