Air India has announced the integration of Apple AirTag support into its baggage tracking system, making it the first airline in Asia to offer such functionality. This enhancement allows passengers with iPhone, iPad, or Mac devices to track their checked-in luggage using the Apple ‘Find My’ app, alongside Air India’s own mobile app and website.

Passengers can now monitor their baggage location in real-time via the ‘My Trips’ section in the Air India app or the ‘Track My Bags’ feature on the website. The feature is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 and later.

To use the feature, travelers should attach an Apple AirTag inside their bag before check-in. If the baggage does not arrive at the destination, they need to report it at the Air India Baggage Counter and file a Property Irregularity Report (PIR).

In the Apple ‘Find My’ app, they can generate a ‘Share Item Location’ link and submit it either through the mobile app by navigating to the Customer Support Portal -> Baggage -> Lost and Found Check-in Baggage or through the website by selecting the Lost and Found section and adding the PIR number along with the link.

After submission, passengers will receive a confirmation email with a link to track the baggage status. Air India’s authorized airport teams will use the shared AirTag location to help locate and return the bag as quickly as possible. Air India emphasized that user privacy is a top priority. Location sharing ends automatically after seven days or when the baggage is recovered, and passengers can manually disable it at any time.

Air India manages over 100 million bags annually, with a 99.6% on-time delivery rate. This AirTag integration is expected to further reduce recovery time for the small fraction of delayed luggage, offering peace of mind and improved customer experience.