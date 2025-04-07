motorola, best known for its smartphones, is gearing up to make its debut in the laptop segment in India. A new teaser image showcases the motorola logo with the silhouette of a laptop and the tagline: “A BOLD NEW WORLD OF LAPTOPS. UNVEILING SOON.”

The teaser hints at the launch of multiple laptops, marking a bold expansion for the brand as it looks to diversify beyond mobile devices.

Fresh design language: The teaser suggests an innovative approach, potentially aiming to stand out in a saturated laptop market.

Flipkart teaser: The teaser is live on Flipkart, indicating a strong online sales focus and exclusive availability through the platform.

Lenovo's backing: Given that Lenovo owns motorola, the laptops are expected to benefit from Lenovo's established expertise in the PC segment, possibly offering competitive specs and value-driven pricing.

While specifications and features haven’t been revealed yet, motorola’s entry could shake up India’s laptop market, especially in the mid-range or productivity-focused segment. More details are expected in the coming days.