Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G services to major cricket stadiums in 11 cities across India, aligning with the ongoing India T20 league running from March to May. This follows the recent 5G launch in Mumbai.

Cities & Stadiums with Vi 5G Coverage:

Mumbai – Wankhede Stadium

Delhi – Arun Jaitley Stadium

Bengaluru – Chinnaswamy Stadium

Visakhapatnam – Dr. Y.S.R ACA-VDCA Stadium

Kolkata – Eden Gardens

Lucknow – Ekana Stadium

Chennai – M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

Chandigarh (Mullanpur) – Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium

Ahmedabad – Narendra Modi (Namo) Stadium

Hyderabad – Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Jaipur – Sawai Mansingh Stadium

To handle the surge in user traffic during matches, Vi has:

Installed 53 new 5G network sites

Upgraded 44 existing sites

Deployed 9 Cell On Wheels (CoW) units around stadiums

Integrated advanced technologies like Massive MIMO and BTS for faster, more stable connections

Vi users with 5G-enabled smartphones can access the network by simply enabling 5G in device settings while inside these stadiums.

Vi is offering special recharge packs for those not attending matches starting at ₹101, bundled with unlimited data and a Jio Hotstar subscription. These packs are available via the Vi App and the official website.

Vi 5G ossers unlimited data on plans starting from ₹299. The introductory plan also includes 1 GB of 4G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The service is designed to support data-heavy applications such as video streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, and high-speed downloads.

Vi 5G ₹299 Plan Includes: