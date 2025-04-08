Earlier, Reliance Jio introduced a limited-time promotional offer just before the IPL 2025 season, providing free JioHotstar access and home internet trials for new and existing Jio customers between 17th March and 31st March. Jio now extends the 90-day free JioHotstar offer till 15th April.

Customers who activate a Jio SIM with a plan of ₹299 or higher will receive 90 days of complimentary JioHotstar access. This includes 4K streaming of cricket matches on both TV and mobile devices. Additionally, the offer includes a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber, granting access to over 800 TV channels, 11+ OTT apps, and unlimited Wi-Fi.

Existing Jio users can activate the offer by recharging with a ₹299 (1.5 GB/day or more) plan or higher during the promotional period. New customers must purchase and activate a Jio SIM with an eligible plan within the same timeframe. Users who have already recharged before 17th March can avail the offer with a ₹100 add-on pack.