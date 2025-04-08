The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and realme NARZO 80x 5G will officially launch in India on 9th April 2025, both smartphones will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and realme.com. An Early Bird Sale for the NARZO 80 Pro 5G will take place on 9th April from 6 PM to midnight, giving customers the first chance to buy the phone. A Limited Period Sale for both the NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the NARZO 80x 5G will follow on 11th April during the same hours.

For students, realme is offering a special benefit on the NARZO 80 Pro 5G. Those who purchase the device between 9th April and 18th April will receive a free one-year screen damage protection plan worth ₹1,299. To claim this benefit, students must complete their verification process by 28th April 2025. The benefit will be issued on 8th May 2025.

Students who buy from realme.com should register through the realme Student Program, complete their ID verification, and the benefit coupon will be automatically added to their account. Those who buy from Amazon should also register and verify, then contact realme customer support with their IMEI number and realme User ID. A short survey may be required before the benefit is issued.

In terms of pricing, the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under ₹20,000, while the NARZO 80x 5G will be available for under ₹13,000. The official launch event will be livestreamed on Amazon.in on 9th April 2025 at 12 PM IST, where all final details and features will be unveiled.