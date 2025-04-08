Recently, POCO India launched its most affordable smartphone – the POCO C71 under its budget-friendly POCO C Series, priced at ₹6,499. The key highlights and features of the POCO C71 include a 6.88-inch 120 Hz screen – the segment’s largest display according to POCO, while it also packs a slightly larger 5,200 mAh battery, a premium Split Grid flat frame design with Flashy Camera Deco, IP52 dust and splash-proof rating, clutter-free Android 15 experience, 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU, a 32 MP primary camera + 8 MP selfie camera, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the new smartphone in our POCO C71 review.

POCO C71 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz Touch Sampling rate, TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection, Wet Touch Display, Premium Split Grid Design, IP52 dust and splash resistant design, 8.26 mm thickness, 193 grams weight

Software & Updates: Android 15, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates

CPU: 12nm UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (formerly UNISOC T615)

GPU: ARM Mali-G57 Graphics

Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB virtual RAM

Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (32 MP main + secondary lens), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP

Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS

Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM support

Battery & Charging: 5,200 mAh battery, 15W fast charging

Colors: Power Black, Desert Gold, and Cool Blue

Price: ₹6,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹7,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

Availability: 8th April 2025, i.e. today at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart.com

Offers: 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, it uses a Premium Split Grid Design with Flashy Camera Deco. The design is sleek with a flat frame and an eye-catching split-grid layout around the camera module, highlighted by a premium golden ring. This adds much aesthetic to the phone, making it look like a midranger or a higher-priced smartphone above ₹15,000.

The POCO C71 also comes with IP52-rated splash and dust resistance and is available in three colors – Power Black, Desert Gold, and Cool Blue. The front side has a large 6.88-inch display with HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing, and a Wet Touch Display that maintains responsive touch even in light rain or with wet hands.

On the back, you can see a dual camera setup with a 32 MP AI camera as the main shooter, covered with a camera module with sleek and refined edges. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C (bottom), a 3.5 mm headphone jack (at the bottom), stereo speakers (bottom and top), FM Radio, and dual-SIM 4G connectivity.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The POCO C71 runs on the latest Android 15, delivering a clean and streamlined user experience without any unnecessary clutter or bloatware that we see on several smartphones. It comes with an Android security update dated 1st March 2025, and the company says the POCO C71 will get 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Unlike several budget smartphones that come heavily loaded with pre-installed third-party apps and custom skins, the POCO C71 keeps things simple and efficient with almost a pure Android interface. You get some pre-installed apps, including Spotify, OneDrive, ShareMe, Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Xiaomi’s GetApps, and Top Games (most can be removed to make things clean on the phone). No sign of other visual noise or redundant features, often found in heavily customized Android skins.

With Android 15, you get most of the native features of the OS, including privacy, optimizations, customizations, and simplicity of the Vanilla Android. The POCO C71 benefits from enhanced privacy controls, subtle UI refinements, and improved background app handling.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The POCO C71 is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC (formerly Unisoc T615), clocked up to 1.8 GHz, laced with up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and an additional 6 GB virtual RAM, making it 12 GB RAM in total, while the storage includes up to 128 GB eMMC 5.1 (up to 2 TB microSD card support). Graphics are handled by the ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clocked at 850 MHz, which offers decent performance for its price, good for casual gaming and media playback.

The UNISOC T7250 is an entry-level 12nm octa-core CPU designed for budget smartphones. It features two high-performance ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, handling tasks like app launches and multitasking, while six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.6 GHz keep background activity and light apps running without draining too much battery.

Cameras

The POCO C71 sports a dual camera setup of a 32 MP primary rear camera with a secondary lens, and an 8 MP selfie camera. The camera offers very basic shooting capabilities – the modes include Portrait, Night, Ultra HD, Time-lapse, HDR, Timer, Beautify, and Filters, and Video up to 1080p at 30 fps recording. Due to its lower price, you don’t get any other advanced camera features, like Pro mode, Slow Motion Video, Panorama, Dual View, among others. Here are some camera samples below to show you how good the shooting abilities of the POCO C71 are.

POCO C71 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The POCO C71 packs a slightly larger 5,200 mAh battery than the conventional 5,000 mAh that we see on many smartphones in this segment, which makes the C71 ahead in terms of battery performance, not to mention, it uses an HD+ display, which further aids in lasting more.

The POCO C71 with its 5,200 mAh battery offers up to 7 days of standby time, 46 hours of voice calling, 14 hours of video streaming, 20 hours of social media, and 16 hours of online shopping. The phone is backed with 15W fast charging, while not as fast, but still better than the 10W standard charging. An 18W charging would be ideal for this category.

Verdict – POCO C71 Review

The POCO C71 is an entry-level budget 4G smartphone priced under ₹6,500, which makes it extremely budget-friendly. The base variant with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, priced at ₹6,499, is much lighter on your pocket. Another variant with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at ₹7,499. At this price, the POCO C71 has much to offer, including a large 6.88-inch 120 Hz screen with TÜV Rheinland certifications, Wet Touch Display for responsive touch even in light rain or with wet hands, premium-looking flat frame design with IP52 rating, a larger 5,200 mAh battery, clutter-free Android 15 experience, and enough RAM and storage (6 GB + 128 GB) for its class. If you are low on budget and want an entry-level Android, the POCO C71 is ideal.

POCO C71 – Where To Buy

The price for the POCO C71 starts at ₹6,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, and ₹7,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available starting today, i.e. 8th April 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com. As part of a special offer, Airtel users can purchase the POCO C71 for just ₹5,999 with exclusive benefits.

Price: ₹6,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹7,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹6,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹7,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 8th April 2025, i.e., today at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart.com

8th April 2025, i.e., today at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart.com Offers: Available at ₹5,999 for Airtel users with exclusive benefits, 50 GB additional data, 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

