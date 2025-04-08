After days of teasers, HUAWEI has finally unveiled its latest smartwatch – HUAWEI Watch Fit 3 in India, aiming to cater to health enthusiasts and casual users alike. The Watch Fit 3, a sleek new wearable packed with fitness-centric features and a vibrant AMOLED display, is priced at ₹10,999, combined with offers, and features a 1.82-inch AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, up to 10 days of battery life, and more.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit 3 sports a large 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480 × 408 pixels, a pixel density of 347 PPI, and up to 1,500 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch comes in a premium aluminum alloy frame with a rotating crown and a function button, offers 5 ATM water resistance (suitable for swimming use), is lightweight at just 26g (without strap), and is available in a range of strap materials and colors, including leather, nylon, and fluoroelastomer.

One of the key highlights of the smartwatch is its built-in GPS with a Track Run mode, enabling precise tracking of lap distances and mapping of running routes. The new Smart Suggestions feature personalizes workout recommendations based on user habits, calorie data, and even weather conditions. The Watch Fit 3 includes SPO2 monitoring, Sleep tracking, Heart rate alerts (including atrial fibrillation), Women’s health tracking, Calorie tracking, 100+ workout modes, among others.

It packs a 400 mAh battery with up to 10 days of typical use or 7 days with heavy usage, and with just 10 minutes of quick charging, gives you a full day’s power. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running Android 8.0+ or iOS 13.0+, and connects via Bluetooth 5.2 for a seamless experience.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit 3 is priced at ₹14,999 (MRP) for Midnight Black, Nebula Pink, Moon White, and Green variants. The Space Grey model with a nylon strap is slightly higher at ₹15,999 (MRP). The Watch Fit 3 is available at a limited-time price of ₹10,999 on Amazon.in. The smartwatch will also be sold via Flipkart.com and the official HUAWEI RTC website.

