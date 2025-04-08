TECNO is gearing up to launch its next-generation POVA 7 series smartphones in India, with teasers now live across social media platforms. Tagged with phrases like ‘A portal to the supreme’ and ‘A dream is about to come true’, the company hints at a bold and feature-packed upgrade to its power-focused smartphone lineup.

While full specifications remain under wraps, the teaser video offers a glimpse of the phone’s design. It showcases a sleek, rectangular silhouette with a distinct vertical triple-lens camera setup. An orange accent along the side of the device adds a pop of personality, signaling a youthful, vibrant aesthetic.

Rumors also suggest the inclusion of an LED light strip integrated around the camera module – a feature that could enhance both notifications and visual appeal. Following in the footsteps of the POVA 6 series, the upcoming POVA 7 lineup is expected to deliver on the brand’s core strengths – performance, battery, and display.

The leaked models under the TECNO POVA 7 Series include – POVA 7, POVA 7 5G, POVA 7 Pro 5G, POVA Curve 5G, and POVA 7 Pro+ 5G. The series is rumored to feature high refresh rate displays for smoother visuals, massive battery capacities, likely over 6,000 mAh, and possible enhancements in gaming performance and cooling technology.

While TECNO hasn’t confirmed the official date, the POVA 7 series is expected to debut in India later this April. More details, including full specifications and pricing, are anticipated in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates as TECNO gears up to unveil what could be its most ambitious POVA lineup yet.

