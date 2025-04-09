OPPO India is gearing up to launch its next mid-range champion – the OPPO K13 5G – in India. Teased as the successor to the popular OPPO K12x 5G, the OPPO K13 5G is set to bring enhanced gaming performance, fast charging, and a smooth all-around user experience.

OPPO says the K13 5G will dominate the category, highlighting key upgrades in battery life, charging speed, and performance. While full specifications remain under wraps, the teaser campaign builds on the success of the K12x, which became a top seller in its segment.

OPPO also revealed a major milestone for the K12x 5G, which has now crossed 2 million (20 lakh) units sold. The phone made waves during the September-October 2024 festive season, racking up:

5 lakh+ units sold during the launch period

1 lakh+ units sold in a single day during a major online festive sale

It also boasts a strong 4.5-star rating from over 1.5 lakh verified reviews on Flipkart, highlighting its positive reception among users.

The upcoming OPPO K13 5G will be sold via Flipkart, continuing the brand’s successful partnership with the platform. While OPPO hasn’t confirmed an official launch date yet, more details are expected to drop in the coming days.

Regarding this, Anshuman Bhatt, Head of E-commerce, OPPO India, said, “The OPPO K12x set new industry benchmarks, reinforcing our commitment to high-performance, feature-packed smartphones. With the OPPO K13, we are taking it a step further – pushing the limits of speed, gaming, and battery endurance. We are confident the K13 will redefine expectations and further solidify OPPO’s leadership in the segment.”

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “We, at Flipkart, are thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated OPPO K13 5G to our customers in India prior to the global launch. The remarkable success of the OPPO K12x 5G, which was one of the most popular choices for customers during the 2024 festive season, reflects the strong trust and preference young Bharat has for OPPO devices.

OPPO’s commitment to their R&D and strong QC mechanism enables their devices to deliver an exceptional software and hardware experience. We believe the latest launch will cater to the dynamic needs of today’s youth with not only its cutting-edge features but also for its exceptional value.”