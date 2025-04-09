motorola has officially unveiled the moto g stylus 5G (2025), the latest addition to its G-series lineup in the US. Serving as the successor to last year’s model, the new stylus-equipped smartphone arrives with several meaningful upgrades in display, camera, performance, and durability.

The highlight remains the built-in stylus, which now offers 6.4x improved responsiveness, making it more efficient for note-taking, sketching, and navigating. It also supports smart AI features like Sketch to Image and the Circle to Search function, adding intuitive tools for creative users.

The display is a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED panel, a jump in resolution over the previous Full HD+ screen, alongwith a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. motorola hasn’t compromised on durability either – the device comes with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection. It is available in Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web Pantone color options, both with a leather-inspired finish.

The moto g stylus 5G (2025) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC in its predecessor. It includes 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging and runs on Android 15 with motorola’s My UX skin.

On the camera front, the rear camera setup now includes a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide lens that also offers macro capabilities. For selfies, it features a 32 MP front-facing camera. Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The moto g stylus 5G (2025) is priced at US$399.99 (approximately ~₹34,621) for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and will go on sale starting 17th April 2025 on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and motorola.com, with wider availability coming soon through national retailers. motorola has also confirmed that the phone will roll out through major US carriers and operators, including Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Cricket, Google Fi Wireless, Boost Mobile, and several others in the following months.