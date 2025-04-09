Meta has unveiled a fresh wave of built-in safety measures for teen users, extending its Teen Account framework beyond Instagram to include Facebook and Messenger. The company says these changes are designed to give parents greater peace of mind while ensuring teens enjoy a safer, more age-appropriate online experience across all its platforms.

Teens on Instagram are already placed into Teen Accounts by default, featuring the strictest settings unless changed with parental approval. Meta reports that since the introduction of these settings, 97% of teens aged 13 to 15 have continued to use the default safety configuration.

Building on that, Meta is now introducing additional protections. Teens under 16 will no longer be allowed to go Live on Instagram without a parent’s permission. Moreover, teens will require parental approval to disable Instagram’s feature that blurs images in DMs when suspected nudity is detected. These changes, the company says, are a direct response to parental concerns around unwanted contact and exposure to inappropriate content.

Beginning 8th April, Meta has started rolling out Teen Accounts on Facebook and Messenger as well. These accounts bring over similar protections from Instagram, including limited interactions, restricted content visibility, and usage nudges – all designed to encourage healthy digital habits.

With this expansion, Meta hopes to provide a consistent safety net across its ecosystem, enabling parents to better manage and support their teens’ digital lives.

As of 8th April 2025 (1:40 PM PT), Meta reported that over 54 million Teen Accounts are active worldwide, with more expected as the rollout continues. These accounts are equipped with features such as:

Private accounts by default

Strict content filters

Overnight notifications disabled

Reminders after 60 minutes of use

Messaging limited to known contacts

According to a U.S. survey conducted by Ipsos and commissioned by Meta, 94% of parents said they found Teen Accounts helpful. Additionally, 85% noted that the features made it easier to support their teens’ online behavior, and over 90% found each individual safety feature beneficial.

Meta confirmed that the new Instagram protections will roll out over the next few months, while Teen Accounts on Facebook and Messenger are already live in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia. A global rollout is expected to follow shortly.

Meta stated in its announcement, “We’re excited about the progress we’ve made, and will continue to work to make our apps a safe place for teens.” With these new developments, Meta continues to underscore its commitment to creating a safer and more manageable environment for teens, while also empowering parents with better tools to protect their children online.