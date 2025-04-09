realme India has expanded its popular NARZO lineup with the latest smartphones – the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and the realme NARZO 80x 5G in India. The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is an upper-end device in the lineup that blends powerful performance, premium visuals, and standout battery life – all while keeping things slim and lightweight. Key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated design, 120 Hz curved OLED 4,500 nits HyperGlow Esports display, 6,000 mAh Titan battery, and more.

The realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2,392 x 1080 pixels) curved OLED display with ultra-narrow bezels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, PWM dimming at 3,840 Hz for eye comfort, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays in its segment. The phone is available in Speed Silver and Racing Green color options, features IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings, making it dust and water-resistant, and meets MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability standards. It also features SonicWave Water Ejection technology to clear water from speaker grills post water exposure.

A key highlight is its 6,000 mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, supporting Bypass Charging to reduce heat during gaming, and boosting 4 years of battery health assurance. Despite the large battery, the phone is ultra-slim at just 7.55mm, weighing 179 grams.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC (an overclocked version of the Dimensity 7300), paired with up to 12 GB RAM (and additional up to 14 GB dynamic RAM expansion), up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 6,050 mm² VC cooling system – a 33% improvement over its predecessor. The company claims an AnTuTu score of 783K, emphasizing smooth gaming performance with no frame drops, seamless multitasking, and 90 fps support for BGMI.

For cameras, the NARZO 80 Pro 5G houses a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, supported only by a 2 MP monochrome sensor – a step back from the ultra-wide setup on the NARZO 70 Pro 5G. The front camera is a 16 MP shooter, designed for selfies and video calls. The camera supports AI features like AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, AI Snap Mode, and AI Eraser 2.0 to enhance photography and editing experiences.

The device runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 with 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches. It supports 5G (with a wide range of bands), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, and USB Type-C audio support.

The price for the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, ₹21,499 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, and ₹23,499 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 9th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight as a part of the early bird sale and from 11th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight as a part of the limited period sale. The offers include a flat ₹1,500 discount coupon, an additional ₹500 off Bank offer, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

realme is offering a special benefit for students. Those who purchase the device between 9th April and 18th April will receive a free one-year screen damage protection plan worth ₹1,299. To claim this benefit, students must complete their verification process by 28th April 2025. The benefit will be issued on 8th May 2025.

realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹23,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹23,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Price (With Offers): ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,499 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹21,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 9th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight (early bird sale), 11th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight (limited period sale)

9th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight (early bird sale), 11th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight (limited period sale) Offers: ₹1,500 discount coupon, additional ₹500 off Bank offer, no cost EMI of up to 6 months, free one-year screen damage protection plan worth ₹1,299 (realme Student Program)

Get realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G on realme.com/in