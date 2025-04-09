Alongside the realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, realme India also launched the realme NARZO 80x 5G, expanding its popular NARZO lineup with its latest smartphones. The realme NARZO 80x 5G, which is a toned-down variant in the lineup, is a feature-packed mid-range device that offers a balanced mix of performance, durability, and power at an affordable price. Key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, IP68 + IP69 rated design, 6,000 mAh Titan battery, 45W fast charging, 120 Hz eye comfort display, and more.

The realme NARZO 80x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1080 pixels) display with dynamic refresh rates of 45/48/50/60/90/120 Hz, a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 680 nits of peak brightness. The phone has an ultra-slim 7.94mm design, weighing 197 grams, and is available in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold color options. It features IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and is built with a military-grade shock resistance design. It also features SonicWave Water Ejection technology to clear water from speaker grills post water exposure.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (with up to 10 GB dynamic RAM expansion), and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage with up to 2TB via microSD card support. It houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0.

The NARZO 80x 5G is equipped with a 50 MP main rear camera (f/1.8 aperture, OMNIVISION OV50D sensor) along with a 2 MP portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture), and a 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. For security, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features include Super Linear Speakers with USB Type-C audio support, USB Type-C, 5G SA/NSA (support for multiple bands), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

The price for the realme NARZO 80x 5G starts at ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 11th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight as part of a limited-period sale. The offers include a flat ₹1,750 discount coupon, an additional ₹250 off Bank offer, and no-cost EMI.

realme NARZO 80x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹13,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Price (With Offers): ₹11,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹12,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹11,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹12,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 11th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight (limited period sale)

11th April 2025 at 6 PM to midnight (limited period sale) Offers: ₹1,750 discount coupon, additional ₹250 off bank offer, no-cost EMI

Get realme NARZO 80x 5G on realme.com/in