Infinix is turning heads once again with the upcoming launch of the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+, scheduled for April 18 in India. Following the debut of the NOTE 50x 5G+ last month, the brand is now introducing a groundbreaking feature – ‘Energizing Scent-Tech’. Last month, Infinix launched the NOTE 50x 5G+ at ₹11,499 featuring the World’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, 5,500 mAh battery, Active Halo Lighting, and more.

The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ will be India’s slimmest smartphone to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 144 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display. It comes with a 10-bit color depth for vivid visuals, 2,304 Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for added durability.

What truly sets the NOTE 50s 5G+ apart is its Energizing Scent-Tech – a unique Microencapsulation Technology that embeds fragrance directly into the vegan leather back panel of the Marine Drift Blue variant. The Marine Drift Blue variant features a refreshing fragrance profile, opening with notes of marine and lemon, unfolding into a heart of lily of the valley, and finishing with deep notes of amber and vetiver. This scent experience is designed for a sustained and refreshing aromatic interaction, with intensity that may vary based on environment and usage.

The teaser confirms a 64 MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, promising solid photography performance. While other specifications remain under wraps for now, the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ appears poised to offer a powerful mix of design and function. The smartphone will be available in three colors – Marine Drift Blue, which features the Scent-Tech functionality, and Titanium Grey and Ruby Red, both with premium metallic finishes.

The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ will officially launch in India on 18th April 2025, with availability and pricing to be announced during the event. With its blend of flagship aesthetics, multimedia enhancements, and now a unique sensory layer, this device could be one of Infinix’s most innovative yet.

