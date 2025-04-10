In a significant leap toward paperless and secure digital identity, the Government of India has introduced a revamped Aadhaar mobile app packed with modern verification tools like Face ID authentication and QR code scanning. Launched during the third edition of ‘Aadhaar Samvaad’ in New Delhi, the new app is designed to simplify Aadhaar-based verification while boosting privacy and data security.

Held by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar Samvaad event saw participation from over 750 policymakers, technology leaders, and industry experts. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the app, highlighting its potential to redefine how Indians verify their identity across daily touchpoints – from hotel check-ins to airport security.

“The Aadhaar app brings Aadhaar into the digital-first era. It enables safe, real-time, and consent-based identity sharing, eliminating the need to carry or submit physical copies,” said Vaishnaw. The upgraded Aadhaar app is tailored for convenience without compromising on security. Here are some key features:

Face ID Authentication: Adds biometric-level security to Aadhaar verification.

Adds biometric-level security to Aadhaar verification. QR Code Verification: Instantly verifies identity using scannable QR codes – similar to UPI.

Instantly verifies identity using scannable QR codes – similar to UPI. Digital-Only Verification: No need to carry physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies.

No need to carry physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies. 100% Consent-Based Data Sharing: Users choose what information to share, with full control.

Users choose what information to share, with full control. Tamper-Proof Architecture: Blocks unauthorized access or misuse of Aadhaar data.

Blocks unauthorized access or misuse of Aadhaar data. Real-Time Verification: Fast authentication at hotels, airports, shops, etc.

Fast authentication at hotels, airports, shops, etc. Simple UI: Easy-to-use interface for all age groups.

According to UIDAI, the app leverages Aadhaar Face Authentication, a feature already clocking over 15 crore transactions monthly. As digital identity usage grows across sectors, this new app could soon become a go-to solution for quick and safe verifications.

The new Aadhaar app aims to cut the clutter of paper documents and the risks associated with physical ID sharing. It enables seamless and secure authentication at multiple everyday locations and services while prioritizing user privacy and data protection.

UIDAI assures that no Aadhaar data is stored externally during verification. Instead, the data is securely transmitted in real time from the user’s device – ensuring tighter control and traceability.

Currently, the app is in beta testing and available only to a select group, including participants of the Aadhaar Samvaad conference. Based on user feedback, UIDAI plans to fine-tune the app and roll it out to the public in the coming weeks.