UltraProlink has introduced the Air-Tunes Duo, a versatile Bluetooth 5.3 audio transmitter and adapter that breathes new life into any device with a 3.5mm audio jack. Whether you’re on a flight, gaming at home, or working out at the gym, this compact gadget ensures seamless, wireless audio on the go.

The Air-Tunes Duo is designed to cut down on cable clutter and support modern audio preferences by enabling wireless streaming from traditionally wired devices like TVs, gym equipment, car stereos, and even airplane entertainment systems.

“With the Air-Tunes Duo, users can now enjoy wireless freedom using their favorite Bluetooth headsets – even with devices that don’t support Bluetooth natively,” UltraProlink said in a statement.

Use your AirPods or TWS earbuds with airplane TVs. Gaming sessions: Enjoy wireless, low-latency audio while gaming on a console or handheld device.

Connect your Bluetooth headset to treadmill or cycling machine displays. TV watching: Stream audio from non-smart TVs to modern Bluetooth headphones.

Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder & CEO of UltraProlink, said, “Consumers spend significantly on premium headphones and earbuds, so their usage shouldn’t be limited by wires. That’s what led us to develop the Air-Tunes Duo. Our aim was to create a device that blends easily with existing audio setups – whether at home, on the go, or in-flight – offering dual connectivity, ultra-low latency, and a truly wireless experience. It’s designed for travelers, gamers, and everyday users who want both flexibility and high-quality sound. With this device, wired audio sources can now be used wirelessly and even shared, making it easier to enjoy content without cable clutter.”

UltraProlink Air-Tunes Duo Features

Converts any 3.5mm jack into a Bluetooth transmitter. Dual Audio Output: Connect two Bluetooth headsets simultaneously; supports a wired headset too.

Works with TVs, in-flight screens, game consoles, gym machines, and more. Flexible Jack Design: Comes with both single and dual 3.5mm plugs, ideal for standard and airline audio ports.

Offers a stable connection with ultra-low 80ms latency for lag-free audio and gaming. Battery Life: Up to 15 hours of use; USB-C fast charging fully recharges in under 2 hours.

The UltraProlink Air-Tunes Duo is priced at ₹1,841 and is currently available for purchase via UltraProlink.com and Amazon.in.