Recently, Infinix India introduced the Infinix Note 50x 5G+, its latest smartphone under the Note 50 series lineup, bringing powerful specifications and an attractive price-to-performance ratio. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+, priced at ₹11,499 onwards, highlights its World’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC supporting 90 FPS gaming, a larger 5,500 mAh battery, military grade durability, Active Halo Lighting, Vegan Leather design, 50 MP dual rear camera in a gem-cut module, XOS 15 with Infinix AI features, and more. Here’s what we’ve got to say in our full Infinix Note 50x 5G+ review.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600), 120 Hz refresh rate, 672 nits peak brightness, IP64 water and dust resistance, military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H compliance, Vegan Leather design (Sea Breeze Green), Metallic Finish design (Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple)

Design, Display, & Build Quality

On the design front, the Infinix Note 50x 5G+ flaunts its Vegan Leather finish back design in Sea Breeze Green, as well as a metallic finish in Titanium Grey, and Enchanted Purple color options. We got the matte-finish Titanium Grey color, as you can see, in the metallic color. It’s metal-finish, not actual metal, but the overall design is quite solid in our opinion.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ sports a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels), and 672 nits peak brightness. It comes with military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H compliance and IP64 dust and water resistance. The rear side is equipped with a gem-cut dual-camera module, headed by a 50 MP f/1.6 primary shooter.

At the camera module, you can see an Active Halo Lighting system, a next-generation smart lighting feature that adapts to user actions. The LED ring provides context-sensitive illumination, acts as a selfie timer, displays charging status, shows notifications, and offers visual feedback during game launches. The LED can be activated by incoming calls, charging, notifications, music, gaming, and voice assistant, and can be customized as per your preference.

Moving to the sides, we can see USB Type-C, loudspeakers (stereo, on at the top), and a microphone at the bottom, while the top has another loudspeaker, making it stereo. The right side has a power button that doubles as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a volume control just above. The left side has a dual SIM tray with 5G and microSD support.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is the company’s first smartphone to come with the XOS 15 interface, offering two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates. The XOS 15, calling it their most advanced operating system yet, debuts with the Note 50x 5G+. Built on Android 15, XOS 15 combines AI-driven enhancements with a refined design, promising to elevate personalization and productivity for users.

XOS 15 & AI Features

The XOS 15 comes with features like Floating Window, Dynamic Bar, Game Mode, Kids Mode, and Peek Proof. The built-in Folax smart assistant provides weather updates, camera control, and interactive AI-powered chats. AI-driven enhancements include AIGC Portrait Mode, AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Note, and Folax AI Voice Assistant. The phone also incorporates AI Gallery with features like AI Eraser, AI Cut-out, and Search, along with Writing Assistant, Document Assistant, Call Assistant, Social Assistant, and Circle to Search.

Inspired by nature, XOS 15 introduces fluid animations, an updated interface, and extensive customization options. Users can personalize their devices with:

Customizable icon shapes, sizes, and colors

25 font styles for a unique look

One-Take Wallpaper, which creates a cohesive wallpaper experience across home, lock, and main screens

Vogue Portraits for stylish wallpaper customization

Mobile Anti-Theft, adding an extra layer of security

The Active Halo Lighting adapts to user actions, providing context-sensitive illumination, displays charging status, shows notifications, acts as a selfie timer, and offers visual feedback during game launches. The LED is activated by incoming calls, charging, notifications, music, gaming, and voice assistant, and can be customized as per your preference from the Settings.

XOS 15 brings advanced features to enhance work and play, including:

Game Mode (powered by XArena) – Optimizes performance for smooth gaming

– Optimizes performance for smooth gaming Dynamic Bar – Displays non-intrusive notifications and integrates Google Maps

– Displays non-intrusive notifications and integrates Google Maps Smart Panel – Provides quick access to essential tools

Provides quick access to essential tools PC Connection – Enables seamless screen mirroring and file sharing

The One-Tap Infinix AI offers intelligent features like:

AI Note – Smart note-taking in Notepad

– Smart note-taking in Notepad AI Wallpaper Generator – Creates personalized visuals

– Creates personalized visuals Writing Assistant – Helps with content creation

– Helps with content creation AIGC Portrait Mode – Generates real-time avatars in various styles

– Generates real-time avatars in various styles Circle to Search – Instantly retrieves information by circling content

– Instantly retrieves information by circling content Folax (AI Virtual Assistant) – Adapts to user preferences, handling tasks via voice, text, and images

– Adapts to user preferences, handling tasks via voice, text, and images Call Assistant – Offers auto-answering and call summaries for efficient conversations

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is the first smartphone in the World to use the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate octa-core SoC. The SoC, which is clocked up to 2.5 GHz, is further paired with an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks, as well as supporting 90 FPS gaming.

Moreover, it is available in 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM variants (with an additional 8 GB virtual RAM) with 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD cards. The Dimensity 7300 Ultimate is built to deliver a seamless performance on the Note 50x 5G+, ensuring smooth performance, catering to both multitasking and gaming enthusiasts in the midrange segment.

For gamers, the ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU delivers a stable and consistent gaming experience in the device category, supporting 90 FPS for smoother frame rates. Popular titles like BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) run smoothly, offering a decent gameplay experience in high graphics settings.

Cameras

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ uses a dual-camera setup on the rear side, which has a gem-cut camera module. The camera is headed by a 50 MP f/1.6 primary sensor, along with a secondary camera, while the front has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both sides support dual LED flash while the phone shoots up to 4K videos. No Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and ultra-wide-angle camera are found, so the phone relies on the main camera.

The camera offers impressive image quality given the price, it takes clear and vibrant shots in bright daylight and in different lighting conditions. The LED-backed 8 MP selfie camera ensures decent selfies on the go. The camera also records up to 4K videos at 30 fps, which is great for this segment.

You get a bunch of camera features and modes to play with – AI Cam, Portrait, AI Focus, HDR, Slow Motion, Dual Video, Super Night, Vlog mode, Sky Shop, AIGC Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Documents, Video up to 4K, and more. The camera includes some premium features like Dual video, Pro mode, Super Night, Vlog, among others, making it an impressive package for what it offers at this price.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ packs a large 5,500 mAh battery paired with 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0. With its large battery, the smartphone ensures long-lasting power, delivering exceptional endurance in a sleek package. Infinix also guarantees durability with over 2,300+ charge cycles, maintaining good battery health after long usage while it is backed with AI Charge Protection, and wired reverse charging.

The 5,500 mAh lasts longer than the conventional 5,000 mAh battery we see in many smartphones in this price range. The battery is ideal for heavy multitasking, long gaming sessions, or endless scrolling on social media. Whether you’re streaming videos, participating in video calls, or gaming intensively, you get an all-day performance and enough stamina to keep up with your lifestyle..

Verdict – Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Review

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ sets a new benchmark in the budget midrange segment with a compelling mix of performance, design, and durability. For users who demand smooth performance without breaking the bank, there’s the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC with support for 90 FPS gaming. The large 5,500 mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging ensures all-day power, while features like AI-enhanced XOS, Active Halo Lighting, military-grade durability, and a stylish Vegan Leather back elevate the overall user experience. If you’re looking for a feature-rich smartphone with premium touches at an affordable price, the Infinix Note 50x 5G+ is a good choice.

