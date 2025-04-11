vivo India launched its latest vivo V50 Series smartphone – vivo V50e in India, starting at ₹28,999. The key highlights of the vivo V50e include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design, 120 Hz quad-curved AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, 5,600 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and more.

The vivo V50e sports a 6.77-inch quad-curve AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It has a slimmest 7.3mm form-factor with IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance (the highest level of protection) supporting underwater photography, diamond shield glass display protection, and SGS five-star overall drop resistance certification.

The smartphone is available in two stunning color options – Sapphire Blue, featuring an iridescent finish inspired by blue mother-of-pearl, uniquely crafted so that no two patterns are ever the same, and Pearl White, designed to mimic the liquid shimmer of flowing water, gracefully shifting with changes in light.

For cameras, it packs a dual setup of a 50 MP Eye Autofocus camera on both the front and rear. The primary is equipped with a Sony IMX882 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, OIS support (Optical Image Stabilization), Aura LED light, Wedding Portrait Studio feature, and Ultra-Stable 4K video recording. The secondary camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, and a 5,600 mAh battery supported by 90W fast charging. It runs on FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 1,5 with 3 years of Android version updates and 4 years of security patches. The phone has Smart AI features, which include AI Transcript Assist, vivo Live Call Translation, and Circle to Search. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity.

The price for the vivo V50e starts at ₹28,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹30,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is up for pre-order and will be available from 17th April 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and offline stores. The launch offers include instant bank discounts, TWS earbuds at ₹1,499, no-cost EMI options, and exchange bonuses.

For online buyers, avail up to 10% instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank and SBI cards, along with an exchange bonus of up to 10% when trading in an old smartphone. The device is also available with no-cost EMI plans for up to 6 months. The vivo TWS earbuds are available at a special price of ₹1,499 as part of a limited-time bundle.

For offline buyers, vivo is offering up to 10% instant cashback through select banks, including SBI, HSBC, Amex, DBS, IDFC, and Kotak. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 9-month zero down payment option, up to 40% discount on the V-Shield Screen Damage Protection Plan, and an exchange bonus via Servify and Cashify.

An Assured Buyback Offer is also on the table, promising up to 70% buyback value at a ~30% discount, available for just ₹499. Furthermore, buyers on the Jio ₹1,199 prepaid plan will receive free premium access to 10 OTT platforms for 2 months.

vivo V50e Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹28,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹28,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 10th April 2025 (pre-order), 17th April 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and offline stores.

10th April 2025 (pre-order), 17th April 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and offline stores. Offers: (Online) Up to 10% instant discount on HDFC and SBI Bank Cards, up to 10% exchange bonus, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI, vivo TWS earbuds at a special price of ₹1,499, (Offline) up to 10% instant cashback through select banks, including SBI, HSBC, Amex, DBS, IDFC, and Kotak, 9-month zero down payment option, up to 40% discount on the V-Shield Screen Damage Protection Plan, and an exchange bonus via Servify and Cashify, assured buyback offer promising up to 70% buyback value at a ~30% discount, available for just ₹499, ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan will receive free premium access to 10 OTT platforms for 2 months.

