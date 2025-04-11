Circuit House Technologies has launched the Lumio Vision 7 and Lumio Vision 9 4K Smart TVs in India, targeting common user frustrations such as slow interfaces and laggy app launches. These TVs promise faster boot times, quicker Netflix loading, better Wi-Fi throughput, and faster app installations.

The Lumio Vision 9 (55-inch) features a 4K QD-MiniLED display with 1,920 MiniLEDs and a Quantum Dot Enhancement Layer. It delivers up to 900 nits of peak HDR brightness (600 nits typical SDR), covers 81% Rec.2020 and 111% DCI-P3 color gamut, and maintains a low color Delta-E of 1.71. It supports Dolby Vision for enhanced HDR performance.

The Lumio Vision 7 series, available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes, uses 4K QLED technology with a Quantum Dot Enhancement Layer and a Blue LED backlight. The brightness reaches up to 400 nits, depending on the model. It offers up to 83% Rec.2020 and 114% DCI-P3 coverage, with Delta-E values ranging from 1.08 to 1.47. These models also support Dolby Vision.

Audio across both models has been tuned by acoustic experts under the ‘Damn Good Sound’ (DGS) branding. The Vision 9 has 24W quad-driver speakers with a bass port and Dolby Atmos, while the Vision 7 provides 24W (43″) or 30W (50″/55″) output, with Dolby Atmos support on the 50″ and 55″ variants. eARC and Bluetooth audio output are supported.

Powered by the BOSS Flagship Processor, the TVs come with 3GB DDR4 RAM and 32GB storage. They run on Google TV (Android 11), with features like Google Cast, Google Assistant, Google Photos Album screensavers, and an upcoming Google Gemini integration for AI summaries and wallpapers. A TLDR app offers curated dashboards for sports (cricket and football) and music (including YouTube playlists), accessed via a shortcut key on the bundled ‘Minion’ remote.

Connectivity includes 3 HDMI 2.1 ports (one with eARC), 3 USB ports, Optical Audio Out, Mini AV In, Ethernet (RJ45), dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5. All models support Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and undergo over 60 quality tests at Dixon’s manufacturing unit for Indian conditions like dust, humidity, and voltage fluctuations. Lumio provides a 2-year comprehensive warranty, extendable to 3 years with pre-orders, and after-sales support through over 300 service centers across 19,000+ pin codes.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Reddy, CEO of Circuit House Technologies, said, “We’ve built the fastest TVs in India1 to end the Slow TV epidemic once and for all. Our vision is simple: technology should spark joy. With Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 series, we’re delivering blazing speed, class leading picture and sound, to give a joyful entertainment experience to Indian consumers.”

Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said, “Amazon has a strong track record of partnering with innovative brands that bring fresh perspectives across categories. We are excited to welcome Lumio to Amazon.in as they enter the premium smart TV category. With nationwide delivery, flexible payment options, and comprehensive installation services, we are making cutting-edge entertainment technology more accessible to our customers. This partnership expands our premium TV selection while ensuring a seamless shopping and setup experience.”

Pricing is set at ₹29,999 for the Vision 7 (43-inch), ₹34,999 for the 50-inch, ₹39,999 for the 55-inch, and ₹59,999 for the Vision 9 55-inch. Pre-orders start from 23rd April 2025 to 30th April 2025 on Amazon.in and will include the extended 3-year warranty.

Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 Price In India, Availability, & Offers