motorola is all set to unveil the moto pad 60 PRO tablet in India on 17th April alongside its new moto book 60 laptop. The moto book 60 has already been teased to make its debut in the laptop segment in India. The key highlights of the upcoming tablet include a large 12.7-inch 144 Hz 3K display, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, 10,200 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and more. The tablet will also feature moto Pen Pro for artists, note-takers, and professionals alike.

The upcoming tablet appears to share key specifications with the recently launched Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, suggesting a high-performance device tailored for productivity and entertainment. The moto Pad 60 Pro will feature a 12.7-inch display with a 3K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, along with a quad JBL speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive sound experience.

Under the hood, the tablet will be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 octa-core SoC, paired with a 10,200 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and is rated for up to 10 hours of usage. It will be available in PANTONE curated Bronze Green color.

motorola is also including the Moto Pen Pro in the box, featuring ultra-low latency, 4096 pressure levels, tilt detection, palm rejection, and a battery life of up to 35 hours, making it ideal for artists, note-takers, and professionals alike.

The device introduces advanced multi-device collaboration tools, including:

Cross Control: Seamlessly operate your tablet and PC with a single set of inputs.

Seamlessly operate your tablet and PC with a single set of inputs. Swipe to Stream: Transfer apps and tasks from your tablet to a larger screen in seconds.

Transfer apps and tasks from your tablet to a larger screen in seconds. File Transfer: Share files instantly across devices without the need for cables or cloud uploads.

The moto pad 60 PRO will be available exclusively via Flipkart.com, with pricing and full specifications to be officially revealed on launch day.