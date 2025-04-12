Xiaomi India has announced the launch of its new budget smartphone – the Redmi A5, scheduled for 15th April in India. The device was recently introduced in global markets and is now making its way to Indian consumers with an emphasis on offering top-tier features in the sub-₹10,000 segment.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi A5 will boast the segment’s largest and smoothest display, aiming to deliver an enhanced visual experience without breaking the bank. The phone will be equipped with a 6.88-inch HD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a rarity in the budget smartphone category.

The device will be powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC, a 5,200 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, a 32 MP rear camera, an 8 MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Redmi A5 will be available in three India-specific color variants – Jaisalmer Gold, Pondicherry Blue, and Just Black.

The phone will be sold via Flipkart.com, mi.com, and offline retail outlets across the country. Pricing and storage configurations will be announced at the launch. Stay tuned for more updates on 15th April 2025.