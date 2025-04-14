motorola India is expanding its device ecosystem in India with the launch of its new laptop, the moto book 60, scheduled for 17th April 2025 alongside its new moto pad 60 PRO tablet. The moto book 60 has already been teased to make its debut in the laptop segment in India. A dedicated product page is now live on Flipkart, offering a glimpse into the key specifications and features.

The moto book 60 is designed as a lightweight laptop, weighing just 1.4 kg, making it ideal for productivity on the go. motorola is offering the laptop in two unique Pantone-curated color options – Bronze Green and Wedge Wood, which the company markets under the tagline ‘All-New Mood With All-New Hues.’

The moto book 60 will sport a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 500 nits of brightness, as well as dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Under the hood, the laptop will be equipped with an Intel Core 7 processor, backed by a 60Wh battery and 65W fast charging.

motorola is also introducing Smart Connect features to enable seamless integration across its device lineup. With Smart Clipboard, users can copy and paste content across their motorola laptop, smartphone, or tablet effortlessly. The File Transfer feature further simplifies content sharing between devices.

The moto book 60 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, with full pricing and variant details expected to be announced at the launch event. Stay tuned on 17th April 2025 for more.