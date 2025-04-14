CMF by Nothing is all set to unveil its second smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, on 28th April. Ahead of the launch, the brand has confirmed a welcome change – Indian customers will receive a charger in the box.

The move comes in response to widespread customer feedback after the CMF Phone 1 launched last year without a power adapter, a decision that drew criticism. The Phone 1 supported 33W fast charging, but users had to purchase a compatible charger separately.

Replying to a user on X (formerly Twitter) who urged the company to include a charger this time, Akis Evangelidis, Nothing’s Co-founder and President of Nothing India, responded, “We heard you my man – giving it a go with CMF Phone 2 Pro in India.”

He also shared an image showing what appears to be the inside of the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s retail packaging, featuring a cutout for a charging brick.

We heard you my man – giving it a go with CMF Phone 2 Pro in India. https://t.co/jgD6fJoLvb pic.twitter.com/A4oxH7OYsq — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) April 11, 2025

While this confirmation brings good news for Indian buyers, it’s worth noting that the inclusion of a charger may be limited to select markets. Global variants of the CMF Phone 2 Pro are still expected to come with just the phone and a USB charging cable.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will mark the second smartphone launch under the CMF sub-brand, following the debut of the CMF Phone 1 in July 2024. Alongside the new smartphone, the company also plans to launch three new audio products – CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

More details, including pricing and full specifications, are expected at the launch event on 28th April 2025.